2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road

3 bedroom home with a POOL in the private landscaped backyard of this former model house! Kitchen features granite counters, upgraded maple cabinets, wood paneled refrigerator with dispenser, range, microwave, & dishwasher. Huge Master Bedroom Suite has a sitting area with built-in cabinets for TV/Books, Master Bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Also upstairs: 2 more bedrooms, full bath and convenient Laundry Room. Downstairs Den near front door has custom built-in bookcase and is can be an office, library, kids playroom, etc. Large Great Room has a Gas Fireplace & TV Niche. Home features Designer paint, wallpaper, & window treatments.