All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road

2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
3 bedroom home with a POOL in the private landscaped backyard of this former model house! Kitchen features granite counters, upgraded maple cabinets, wood paneled refrigerator with dispenser, range, microwave, & dishwasher. Huge Master Bedroom Suite has a sitting area with built-in cabinets for TV/Books, Master Bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower, and walk-in closet. Also upstairs: 2 more bedrooms, full bath and convenient Laundry Room. Downstairs Den near front door has custom built-in bookcase and is can be an office, library, kids playroom, etc. Large Great Room has a Gas Fireplace & TV Niche. Home features Designer paint, wallpaper, & window treatments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road have any available units?
2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road have?
Some of 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 West Sleepy Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College