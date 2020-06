Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Home in the gated community of Amber Hills. This 5 bedroom 3 Bath home is just perfect , it has 4 bedrooms upstairs + Den and 1 Bedroom downstairs that is fit for the perfect office. Big spacious Family room with very upgraded Kitchen adjacent to form the perfect primary living space. This is a very spacious and elegant home in a very nice, quiet, gated neighborhood.