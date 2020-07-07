2421 E Beverly Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 3 Bath with full bed & bath downstairs. 24" tile and Gourmet kitchen Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: MOUNTAIN TRAILS EAST



This Beautiful 2 story home has numerous upgrades throughout including upgraded granite counter tops, cabinets and flooring. The flooring is a 24 inch tile throughout except in the bedrooms & Upstairs which is an upgraded carpet. This home is beautiful and comes completely move in ready with a refrigerator, washer/dryer, soft water system, Filter RO Drinking water and blinds throughout ... Come See Today!!!



Cross Streets: E Baseline Rd & S 24th St Directions: Left from Baseline to S 24th. Left on Fawn Dr, Right on E Fawn, Right on E Beverly. Home is on the Right.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



