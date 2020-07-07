All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2421 E Beverly Rd

2421 East Beverly Way · No Longer Available
Location

2421 East Beverly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 3 Bath with full bed & bath downstairs. 24" tile and Gourmet kitchen Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: MOUNTAIN TRAILS EAST

This Beautiful 2 story home has numerous upgrades throughout including upgraded granite counter tops, cabinets and flooring. The flooring is a 24 inch tile throughout except in the bedrooms & Upstairs which is an upgraded carpet. This home is beautiful and comes completely move in ready with a refrigerator, washer/dryer, soft water system, Filter RO Drinking water and blinds throughout ... Come See Today!!!

Cross Streets: E Baseline Rd & S 24th St Directions: Left from Baseline to S 24th. Left on Fawn Dr, Right on E Fawn, Right on E Beverly. Home is on the Right.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5532446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 E Beverly Rd have any available units?
2421 E Beverly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 E Beverly Rd have?
Some of 2421 E Beverly Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 E Beverly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2421 E Beverly Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 E Beverly Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 E Beverly Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2421 E Beverly Rd offer parking?
No, 2421 E Beverly Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2421 E Beverly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 E Beverly Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 E Beverly Rd have a pool?
No, 2421 E Beverly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2421 E Beverly Rd have accessible units?
No, 2421 E Beverly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 E Beverly Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 E Beverly Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

