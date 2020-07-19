2419 W Jake Hvn

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home that is in a gated community. Great view from private balcony! Kitchen with island and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Black appliances. Easy to maintain yard with desert landscaping. Back yard with flagstone. Lots of greenbelt areas. Beautiful pool and clubhouse with playground, basketball, tennis courts, picnic tables and more! Great community! Close to shopping, dining, and more!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest