2419 W Jake Hvn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2419 W Jake Hvn

2419 West Jake Haven · No Longer Available
Location

2419 West Jake Haven, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home that is in a gated community. Great view from private balcony! Kitchen with island and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Black appliances. Easy to maintain yard with desert landscaping. Back yard with flagstone. Lots of greenbelt areas. Beautiful pool and clubhouse with playground, basketball, tennis courts, picnic tables and more! Great community! Close to shopping, dining, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 W Jake Hvn have any available units?
2419 W Jake Hvn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 W Jake Hvn have?
Some of 2419 W Jake Hvn's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 W Jake Hvn currently offering any rent specials?
2419 W Jake Hvn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 W Jake Hvn pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 W Jake Hvn is pet friendly.
Does 2419 W Jake Hvn offer parking?
No, 2419 W Jake Hvn does not offer parking.
Does 2419 W Jake Hvn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 W Jake Hvn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 W Jake Hvn have a pool?
Yes, 2419 W Jake Hvn has a pool.
Does 2419 W Jake Hvn have accessible units?
No, 2419 W Jake Hvn does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 W Jake Hvn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 W Jake Hvn has units with dishwashers.
