2419 E Clarendon Ave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7c3ca60a0 ---- Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in Phoenix ready for Immediate Move-In! Home features cement flooring throughout all living areas, closed-off kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and sleek stainless steel appliances! Additional highlights include spacious bedrooms, ceilings fans throughout the home, inside laundry with washer and dryer, 1 assigned parking, and so much more! Don\'t miss out on this great location it will go fast, just a mile away from the Biltmore corridor, shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the 51 Freeway! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying* Built In Microwave Range Oven/Gas