2419 E Clarendon Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

2419 E Clarendon Ave

2419 E Clarendon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2419 E Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7c3ca60a0 ---- Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in Phoenix ready for Immediate Move-In! Home features cement flooring throughout all living areas, closed-off kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and sleek stainless steel appliances! Additional highlights include spacious bedrooms, ceilings fans throughout the home, inside laundry with washer and dryer, 1 assigned parking, and so much more! Don\'t miss out on this great location it will go fast, just a mile away from the Biltmore corridor, shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the 51 Freeway! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying* Built In Microwave Range Oven/Gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 E Clarendon Ave have any available units?
2419 E Clarendon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 E Clarendon Ave have?
Some of 2419 E Clarendon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 E Clarendon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2419 E Clarendon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 E Clarendon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 E Clarendon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2419 E Clarendon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2419 E Clarendon Ave offers parking.
Does 2419 E Clarendon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 E Clarendon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 E Clarendon Ave have a pool?
No, 2419 E Clarendon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2419 E Clarendon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2419 E Clarendon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 E Clarendon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 E Clarendon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

