2413 E Park View Lane
2413 E Park View Lane

2413 East Park View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2413 East Park View Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Desert Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extremely spacious & super clean- This home has been upgraded, upkept and has newer carpet & paint. 4Br PLUS loft, downstairs den AND another den / office off master suite. Gorgeous entry w/ high volume ceilings in living room & large formal dining area. Kitchen is amazing with oversized island, granite, SS, double ovens, RO & a walk in pantry. Separate family room right off the kitchen w/ fireplace and be sure to notice all tile floors downstairs and thoughtful upgrades throughout like fans and fixtures. Upstairs holds a loft, guest bedrooms, laundry and an impressive, massive master suite w/ it's own den / office area complete with patio & great view. Master bath is equally spacious as is master closet. Desert landscaping, gorgeous pool (service included) & great central location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 E Park View Lane have any available units?
2413 E Park View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 E Park View Lane have?
Some of 2413 E Park View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 E Park View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2413 E Park View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 E Park View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2413 E Park View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2413 E Park View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2413 E Park View Lane offers parking.
Does 2413 E Park View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 E Park View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 E Park View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2413 E Park View Lane has a pool.
Does 2413 E Park View Lane have accessible units?
No, 2413 E Park View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 E Park View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 E Park View Lane has units with dishwashers.

