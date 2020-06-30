2413 E Park View Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extremely spacious & super clean- This home has been upgraded, upkept and has newer carpet & paint. 4Br PLUS loft, downstairs den AND another den / office off master suite. Gorgeous entry w/ high volume ceilings in living room & large formal dining area. Kitchen is amazing with oversized island, granite, SS, double ovens, RO & a walk in pantry. Separate family room right off the kitchen w/ fireplace and be sure to notice all tile floors downstairs and thoughtful upgrades throughout like fans and fixtures. Upstairs holds a loft, guest bedrooms, laundry and an impressive, massive master suite w/ it's own den / office area complete with patio & great view. Master bath is equally spacious as is master closet. Desert landscaping, gorgeous pool (service included) & great central location!