2402 West Running Deer Trail

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath on a corner lot. This house has tile and vinyl flooring on the lower level with carpet on the second floor. Spacious loft upstairs with excellent views. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful pebble tec pool in the backyard with relaxing rock waterfall. This home located at 2402 W Running Deer Trail in Phoenix is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.