240 E MURIEL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool volleyball court

This is one of kind home on a huge almost 13,000 sq ft lot! Beautiful tile flooring throughout the home. Fully equipped kitchen with all the appliances! Two separate living areas, wood burning fireplace! Updated bathrooms! Large covered patio with plenty of space for your outdoor furniture. Sparkling diving pool to enjoy during hot summer days! Huge private backyard with volleyball court/ children's play area! RV gate with RV parking. Plenty of space for 2 RVs and a boat, and much more! Lots of amenities nearby including, major grocery stores, gyms, daycare, schools, and multitude of dining options!