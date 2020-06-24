All apartments in Phoenix
240 E MURIEL Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

240 E MURIEL Drive

240 East Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 East Muriel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
volleyball court
This is one of kind home on a huge almost 13,000 sq ft lot! Beautiful tile flooring throughout the home. Fully equipped kitchen with all the appliances! Two separate living areas, wood burning fireplace! Updated bathrooms! Large covered patio with plenty of space for your outdoor furniture. Sparkling diving pool to enjoy during hot summer days! Huge private backyard with volleyball court/ children's play area! RV gate with RV parking. Plenty of space for 2 RVs and a boat, and much more! Lots of amenities nearby including, major grocery stores, gyms, daycare, schools, and multitude of dining options!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 E MURIEL Drive have any available units?
240 E MURIEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 E MURIEL Drive have?
Some of 240 E MURIEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 E MURIEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
240 E MURIEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 E MURIEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 240 E MURIEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 240 E MURIEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 240 E MURIEL Drive offers parking.
Does 240 E MURIEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 E MURIEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 E MURIEL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 240 E MURIEL Drive has a pool.
Does 240 E MURIEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 240 E MURIEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 240 E MURIEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 E MURIEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
