23850 N 38th Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful well-maintained home in North Canyon Ranch! In North Phoenix. As you walk in the door, you'll love the vaulted ceilings! The huge backyard to play in. The upstairs features a full guest bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and the master bedroom. The downstairs features the living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, and laundry room. The garage has tons of extra storage space with built-in cabinetry. Enjoy the personal touches in this home. $1750 Deposit, $125.00 one time admin fee, $55.50 sales tax per month, $250.00 pet deposit and $25.00 per month pet rent.