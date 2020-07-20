All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 23850 N 38th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
23850 N 38th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23850 N 38th Dr

23850 N 38th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23850 N 38th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well-maintained home in North Canyon Ranch! In North Phoenix. As you walk in the door, you'll love the vaulted ceilings! The huge backyard to play in. The upstairs features a full guest bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and the master bedroom. The downstairs features the living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom, and laundry room. The garage has tons of extra storage space with built-in cabinetry. Enjoy the personal touches in this home. $1750 Deposit, $125.00 one time admin fee, $55.50 sales tax per month, $250.00 pet deposit and $25.00 per month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23850 N 38th Dr have any available units?
23850 N 38th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23850 N 38th Dr have?
Some of 23850 N 38th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23850 N 38th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23850 N 38th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23850 N 38th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23850 N 38th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23850 N 38th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23850 N 38th Dr offers parking.
Does 23850 N 38th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23850 N 38th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23850 N 38th Dr have a pool?
No, 23850 N 38th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23850 N 38th Dr have accessible units?
No, 23850 N 38th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23850 N 38th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23850 N 38th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tides at Paradise Valley
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College