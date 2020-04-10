237 W Sequoia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Charming home with split floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, including pantry with sliding drawers and a movable island with cabinets. Laminate wood flooring in living area and kitchen. Tiled laundry and bathrooms. Carpeted bedrooms. Lots of windows flood home with natural daylight. Laundry room is conveniently located near the kitchen. The bonus room between the garage and laundry can be used as storage, pantry or as a home office. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered back patio also has ceiling fan. Sole member of owner LLC is licensed Real Estate Agent in Arizona.