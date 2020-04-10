All apartments in Phoenix
237 W Sequoia Drive
237 W Sequoia Drive

237 West Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

237 West Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming home with split floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, including pantry with sliding drawers and a movable island with cabinets. Laminate wood flooring in living area and kitchen. Tiled laundry and bathrooms. Carpeted bedrooms. Lots of windows flood home with natural daylight. Laundry room is conveniently located near the kitchen. The bonus room between the garage and laundry can be used as storage, pantry or as a home office. Ceiling fans throughout. Large covered back patio also has ceiling fan. Sole member of owner LLC is licensed Real Estate Agent in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 W Sequoia Drive have any available units?
237 W Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 W Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 237 W Sequoia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 W Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
237 W Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 W Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 237 W Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 237 W Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 237 W Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 237 W Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 W Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 W Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 237 W Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 237 W Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 237 W Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 237 W Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 W Sequoia Drive has units with dishwashers.
