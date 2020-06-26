2363 E HUNTINGTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Unit is in great condition. The garage is a 2car tandem. Covered front door entry into a foyer room. Stairs lead to the upper living area with additional den for a home office. Kitchen/greatroom/dining area has attractive stone flooring, all black appliances including stove, micro, fridge and dishwasher. Cabinets, designer paint and counter tops compliment each other too. The den has arched entry and carpet. The master is on the north side with 2nd story views. Full master bath and walk in closet. The community pool/party area is all fenced and landscaped in and around to optimize mature shade. Sparkling pool and huge gazebo with picnic tables. Well maintained unit is move in ready.