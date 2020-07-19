2358 West Jake Haven

Amenities
Beautiful Highly Upgraded 2 story home that backs to the Greenbelt. Nice and Private. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master and 2 baths. Master is Large w/mountain views, separate sitting area , tub, shower, 2 vanities and HUGE walk-in closet. Laundry upstairs as well. All living space plus powder room and office on the main floor. Kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances opens to dining and living room which is wonderful for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Larger backyard for this community with turf and view fencing overlooking greenbelt area. Community pool and spa within walking distance. Gated Community. Master Community Clubhouse w/pool, splash pad, basketball, tennis, volleyball and several playgrounds throughout. Enjoy new Elementary School.