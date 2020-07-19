2358 West Jake Haven

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Highly Upgraded 2 story home that backs to the Greenbelt. Nice and Private. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master and 2 baths. Master is Large w/mountain views, separate sitting area , tub, shower, 2 vanities and HUGE walk-in closet. Laundry upstairs as well. All living space plus powder room and office on the main floor. Kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances opens to dining and living room which is wonderful for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Larger backyard for this community with turf and view fencing overlooking greenbelt area. Community pool and spa within walking distance. Gated Community. Master Community Clubhouse w/pool, splash pad, basketball, tennis, volleyball and several playgrounds throughout. Enjoy new Elementary School.