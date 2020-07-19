All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2358 West Jake Haven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2358 West Jake Haven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2358 West Jake Haven

2358 West Jake Haven · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2358 West Jake Haven, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Highly Upgraded 2 story home that backs to the Greenbelt. Nice and Private. 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master and 2 baths. Master is Large w/mountain views, separate sitting area , tub, shower, 2 vanities and HUGE walk-in closet. Laundry upstairs as well. All living space plus powder room and office on the main floor. Kitchen w/granite & stainless appliances opens to dining and living room which is wonderful for entertaining. 2 car attached garage. Larger backyard for this community with turf and view fencing overlooking greenbelt area. Community pool and spa within walking distance. Gated Community. Master Community Clubhouse w/pool, splash pad, basketball, tennis, volleyball and several playgrounds throughout. Enjoy new Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 West Jake Haven have any available units?
2358 West Jake Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 West Jake Haven have?
Some of 2358 West Jake Haven's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 West Jake Haven currently offering any rent specials?
2358 West Jake Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 West Jake Haven pet-friendly?
No, 2358 West Jake Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2358 West Jake Haven offer parking?
Yes, 2358 West Jake Haven offers parking.
Does 2358 West Jake Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 West Jake Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 West Jake Haven have a pool?
Yes, 2358 West Jake Haven has a pool.
Does 2358 West Jake Haven have accessible units?
No, 2358 West Jake Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 West Jake Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 West Jake Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College