2353 E BOWKER Street

Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with lots of lush landscaping to the east of the property for privacy. New flooring and fresh paint. Large formal foyer. Formal dining room, family room and living room plus a loft upstairs. Surround sound in the family room. Large kitchen with a breakfast room and a long breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. Stairway leads to a loft and library area. All bedrooms are large. Fenced diving pool. Wooden floors in the family room, hall bath and kitchen. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.