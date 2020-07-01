All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2353 E BOWKER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2353 E BOWKER Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM

2353 E BOWKER Street

2353 East Bowker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2353 East Bowker Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with lots of lush landscaping to the east of the property for privacy. New flooring and fresh paint. Large formal foyer. Formal dining room, family room and living room plus a loft upstairs. Surround sound in the family room. Large kitchen with a breakfast room and a long breakfast bar. Recessed lighting. Stairway leads to a loft and library area. All bedrooms are large. Fenced diving pool. Wooden floors in the family room, hall bath and kitchen. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 E BOWKER Street have any available units?
2353 E BOWKER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 E BOWKER Street have?
Some of 2353 E BOWKER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 E BOWKER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2353 E BOWKER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 E BOWKER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2353 E BOWKER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2353 E BOWKER Street offer parking?
No, 2353 E BOWKER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2353 E BOWKER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 E BOWKER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 E BOWKER Street have a pool?
Yes, 2353 E BOWKER Street has a pool.
Does 2353 E BOWKER Street have accessible units?
No, 2353 E BOWKER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 E BOWKER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 E BOWKER Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College