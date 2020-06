Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Northtown. Adult Community, one person must 55 or older, and no one under 18 is allowed. Light Ceramic Tile in living area, kitchen, hallway and baths. New carpet in both bedrooms. Home includes Fridge, washer and gas dryer... recent A/C Unit and new hot water heater...Community Pool and large Rec. Center with loads of activities are included. Owner says up to 1 dog is ok. No cats please.