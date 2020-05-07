All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

2348 W. Weldon Ave.

2348 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2348 West Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom home on a huge lot! Tons of charming upgrades inside, custom paint, over-sized tile flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash in kitchen & remodeled bathrooms with tile showers! Enormous backyard with covered patio & pavers. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. have any available units?
2348 W. Weldon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. have?
Some of 2348 W. Weldon Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 W. Weldon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2348 W. Weldon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 W. Weldon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2348 W. Weldon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. offer parking?
No, 2348 W. Weldon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 W. Weldon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. have a pool?
No, 2348 W. Weldon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2348 W. Weldon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 W. Weldon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 W. Weldon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
