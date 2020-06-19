All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

2345 W Jefferson St

2345 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2345 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 br 1 bath with huge backyard. Fenced yard. Tile kitchen. Beautiful views of downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 W Jefferson St have any available units?
2345 W Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 W Jefferson St have?
Some of 2345 W Jefferson St's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 W Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2345 W Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 W Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 2345 W Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.

