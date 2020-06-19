Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM
2345 W Jefferson St
2345 West Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2345 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Amenities
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 br 1 bath with huge backyard. Fenced yard. Tile kitchen. Beautiful views of downtown Phoenix.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have any available units?
2345 W Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2345 W Jefferson St have?
Some of 2345 W Jefferson St's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2345 W Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
2345 W Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 W Jefferson St pet-friendly?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 2345 W Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 W Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 W Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
