Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

2345 East Paradise Drive

2345 East Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2345 East Paradise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Older home built in 1969. Non-HOA area. Double carport. Storage Shed. All hardwood flooring, no carpet. Covered patio, fenced yard. Shadow Mountain schools. Located on the corner of 24th street and Paradise Dr. Does not have ceiling lighting, only lamps in the bedrooms.

Up to two animals will be considered. Small or large dog or a cat will be considered. Additional deposit required if animals are accepted.

Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 per adult. The non-refundable administration fee of $195.00 and refundable deposit required to be paid within 48 hours of accepted application. Call Barbara with questions 602-369-6116

Here is a link to pictures of the property. Copy and paste into a browser to view. Home has quite a bit of deferred maintenance.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YV_8s7yPXZJOO2FjPSOz4CT2xbS3TYJj?usp=sharing
Required utilities APS electric, Southwest gas, City of Phoenix water, sewer and trash.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

