2345 East Paradise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Older home built in 1969. Non-HOA area. Double carport. Storage Shed. All hardwood flooring, no carpet. Covered patio, fenced yard. Shadow Mountain schools. Located on the corner of 24th street and Paradise Dr. Does not have ceiling lighting, only lamps in the bedrooms.



Up to two animals will be considered. Small or large dog or a cat will be considered. Additional deposit required if animals are accepted.



Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 per adult. The non-refundable administration fee of $195.00 and refundable deposit required to be paid within 48 hours of accepted application. Call Barbara with questions 602-369-6116



Here is a link to pictures of the property. Copy and paste into a browser to view. Home has quite a bit of deferred maintenance.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YV_8s7yPXZJOO2FjPSOz4CT2xbS3TYJj?usp=sharing

Required utilities APS electric, Southwest gas, City of Phoenix water, sewer and trash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.