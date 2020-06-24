2341 N. 58th Lane

Amenities

Great family home in central Phoenix. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,328 sqft with a 4,438 sq ft lot (0.10 acres) Large family room is great for entertaining! Fresh Paint inside and out. New Stainless Steel appliances to be installed. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment and only 15 miles from South Mountain Park! Don't miss out on this one!



Cash/Finance purchase $177,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,200 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.



Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.



**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**



Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!