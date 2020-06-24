All apartments in Phoenix
2341 N. 58th Lane
2341 N. 58th Lane

2341 North 58th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2341 North 58th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

Great family home in central Phoenix. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,328 sqft with a 4,438 sq ft lot (0.10 acres) Large family room is great for entertaining! Fresh Paint inside and out. New Stainless Steel appliances to be installed. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment and only 15 miles from South Mountain Park! Don't miss out on this one!

Cash/Finance purchase $177,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,200 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Call and/or email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 N. 58th Lane have any available units?
2341 N. 58th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2341 N. 58th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2341 N. 58th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 N. 58th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2341 N. 58th Lane offer parking?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2341 N. 58th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 N. 58th Lane have a pool?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2341 N. 58th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 N. 58th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 N. 58th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 N. 58th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
