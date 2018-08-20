All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

2340 West Coolidge Street

2340 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Every apartment in this 12 unit complex has its own driveway with carport, fenced front yard, and laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. New kitchen and bathroom along with new paint and window coverings. Tenant pays own electric, gas, and water.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 West Coolidge Street have any available units?
2340 West Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 West Coolidge Street have?
Some of 2340 West Coolidge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 West Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
2340 West Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 West Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 West Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 2340 West Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 2340 West Coolidge Street offers parking.
Does 2340 West Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 West Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 West Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 2340 West Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 2340 West Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 2340 West Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 West Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 West Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

