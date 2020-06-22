2339 W CAMPUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

HONEY STOP THE CAR. Prime CENTRAL location close to I-17, I-10 freeway, Downtown Phoenix, shopping and dinning. Open living room open to the kitchen with nice white cabinetry giving off a vintage vibe. Bathrooms have been remodeled with nice tile backspalsh shower and updated vanity. The bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. There is tile throughout the home. The backyard is a nice size with a covered patio, mature trees and plenty of room for children to play or for entertaining. Schedule your showing today.ALSO FOR SALE SEE MLS 5829986