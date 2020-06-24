All apartments in Phoenix
2338 W STELLA Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2338 W STELLA Lane

2338 West Stella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2338 West Stella Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
A beautifully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home located in Phoenix is now available to rent!! This home is close to everything: Downtown Phoenix, Light Rail, Shopping, and more. Features low maintenance front yard landscaping, a 1 car garage, separate living and dining areas, and neutral paint and flooring throughout. The eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite countertops, and matching Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and His & Hers closets. The backyard features a large covered patio surrounded by grass, perfect for outdoor gatherings with friends and family. Don't let this incredible opportunity slip by. Schedule a showing TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 W STELLA Lane have any available units?
2338 W STELLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 W STELLA Lane have?
Some of 2338 W STELLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 W STELLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2338 W STELLA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 W STELLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2338 W STELLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2338 W STELLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2338 W STELLA Lane offers parking.
Does 2338 W STELLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 W STELLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 W STELLA Lane have a pool?
No, 2338 W STELLA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2338 W STELLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 2338 W STELLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 W STELLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 W STELLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
