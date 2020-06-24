2338 W STELLA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

A beautifully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home located in Phoenix is now available to rent!! This home is close to everything: Downtown Phoenix, Light Rail, Shopping, and more. Features low maintenance front yard landscaping, a 1 car garage, separate living and dining areas, and neutral paint and flooring throughout. The eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space, granite countertops, and matching Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and His & Hers closets. The backyard features a large covered patio surrounded by grass, perfect for outdoor gatherings with friends and family. Don't let this incredible opportunity slip by. Schedule a showing TODAY.