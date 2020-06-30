2336 N 12TH Street

Amenities

Make your stay an enjoyable one! Brand new contemporary construction. An amazing, very well built, design savvy and fully furnished home. Lots of luxurious features with a gourmet kitchen, quartz counters & backsplash, built-in SS refrigerator, high end gas range, double oven/micro, contemporary Flat Panel Walnut Solid Cabinets with pulls and soft close. There is a custom featured wine rack and hard thin plank oak floors throughout. The custom commercial glass and doors throughout extenuate the contemporary feel and style of this amazing home. This home is fully furnished and the perfect location and place for a short term executive rental home. Nestled in the center of the Coronado Historic District (12th St & Oak) you will find lots of amazing local eateries, entertainment and more... Located just blocks from several great hospitals, downtown, I-10, the 51, Sky Harbor Airport and more... you can be go in any direction for work, play or food!

This home has it all... from the spacious open floorplan, high ceilings, large rooms, amazing modern design and attention to details... this home is the perfect place to settle. Please check it out... The Coronado Historic District, known for being historically modern. Subject to availability!