All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2336 N 12TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2336 N 12TH Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

2336 N 12TH Street

2336 N 12th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2336 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Make your stay an enjoyable one! Brand new contemporary construction. An amazing, very well built, design savvy and fully furnished home. Lots of luxurious features with a gourmet kitchen, quartz counters & backsplash, built-in SS refrigerator, high end gas range, double oven/micro, contemporary Flat Panel Walnut Solid Cabinets with pulls and soft close. There is a custom featured wine rack and hard thin plank oak floors throughout. The custom commercial glass and doors throughout extenuate the contemporary feel and style of this amazing home. This home is fully furnished and the perfect location and place for a short term executive rental home. Nestled in the center of the Coronado Historic District (12th St & Oak) you will find lots of amazing local eateries, entertainment and more... Located just blocks from several great hospitals, downtown, I-10, the 51, Sky Harbor Airport and more... you can be go in any direction for work, play or food!
This home has it all... from the spacious open floorplan, high ceilings, large rooms, amazing modern design and attention to details... this home is the perfect place to settle. Please check it out... The Coronado Historic District, known for being historically modern. Subject to availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 N 12TH Street have any available units?
2336 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 2336 N 12TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2336 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2336 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2336 N 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 2336 N 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2336 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 2336 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2336 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2336 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College