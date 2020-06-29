All apartments in Phoenix
2331 E GELDING Drive
2331 E GELDING Drive

2331 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2331 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental in North Phoenix! Minutes to the S-51 and loop 101, close to the schools and parks in the area. The home offers a cozy feel with warm color tones and open floor plan. living room and separate family room. Kitchen is open to the family and views of the lovely private rear yard with large shade tree, paver patio and mature landscaping. 3 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the second level. full size washer and dryer in the unit. 2 car attached garage with electric opener. View today! New tenant to verify all schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
2331 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 2331 E GELDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2331 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2331 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2331 E GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 2331 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 E GELDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 2331 E GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2331 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
