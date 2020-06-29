2331 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental in North Phoenix! Minutes to the S-51 and loop 101, close to the schools and parks in the area. The home offers a cozy feel with warm color tones and open floor plan. living room and separate family room. Kitchen is open to the family and views of the lovely private rear yard with large shade tree, paver patio and mature landscaping. 3 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the second level. full size washer and dryer in the unit. 2 car attached garage with electric opener. View today! New tenant to verify all schools and measurements.