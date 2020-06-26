233 W PORTLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods downtown PHX situated between the shops on Roosevelt and Portland Park, were you can accomplish most tasks on foot with a 88 WalkScore. Townhome over 1900 sq.ft. accommodating urban work / live lifestyle with first level zoned as commercial. top floor master suites with balconies, 4 baths and attached 2 car garage. Well equipped featuring real wood floors, granite galley way kitchen with SS appliances, formal dining room, solid stained wood doors throughout, multiple balconies, spacious living room, laundry room and other popular features. Work from home in up-n-coming Downtown PHX! ALSO FOR SALE MLS# 5916052