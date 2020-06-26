All apartments in Phoenix
233 W PORTLAND Street

233 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods downtown PHX situated between the shops on Roosevelt and Portland Park, were you can accomplish most tasks on foot with a 88 WalkScore. Townhome over 1900 sq.ft. accommodating urban work / live lifestyle with first level zoned as commercial. top floor master suites with balconies, 4 baths and attached 2 car garage. Well equipped featuring real wood floors, granite galley way kitchen with SS appliances, formal dining room, solid stained wood doors throughout, multiple balconies, spacious living room, laundry room and other popular features. Work from home in up-n-coming Downtown PHX! ALSO FOR SALE MLS# 5916052

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 W PORTLAND Street have any available units?
233 W PORTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 W PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 233 W PORTLAND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 W PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 W PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 W PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 W PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 233 W PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 W PORTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 233 W PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 W PORTLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 W PORTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 233 W PORTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 W PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 233 W PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 W PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 W PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
