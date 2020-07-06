All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2328 W ALTADENA Avenue
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

2328 W ALTADENA Avenue

2328 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2328 West Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Perfect timing, move in before the New Year of 2020 and celebrate in this lovely single level home with open and spacious kitchen, breakfast bar and eat in dining room. Features include special den or game room with access to backyard and pool. Master bedroom unique with it's own quaint den or office. This lovely home comes with pool service and landscaping service included with the rent. Gas range in kitchen, refrigerator included. Backyard offers large covered patio with fenced proviate pool, storage shed for your outdoor tools. Grass in both front and backyards with watering system and professionally landscape maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
2328 W ALTADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2328 W ALTADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 W ALTADENA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College