2325 W GLORIA Lane

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Exceeding model condition home available for your viewing and purchasing pleasure! This home has been upgraded to the max. If you are looking anywhere in the Norterra area, you will want to add this to your list as a must see...3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage a& spa in showroom condition are just the basics. The custom touches from upgraded finishes to high end appliances you'll see...this seller spared no expense. You couldn't build new and have this level of upgrades without spending more. Take a peek at the documents for just a glimpse of dollars spent. If you like to cook or entertain, you are going to love this gourmet kitchen. And talk about extra space...the loft is set up as a mini theater. SEE TODAY!