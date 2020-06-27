All apartments in Phoenix
2325 W GLORIA Lane
2325 W GLORIA Lane

2325 W Gloria Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2325 W Gloria Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Exceeding model condition home available for your viewing and purchasing pleasure! This home has been upgraded to the max. If you are looking anywhere in the Norterra area, you will want to add this to your list as a must see...3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage a& spa in showroom condition are just the basics. The custom touches from upgraded finishes to high end appliances you'll see...this seller spared no expense. You couldn't build new and have this level of upgrades without spending more. Take a peek at the documents for just a glimpse of dollars spent. If you like to cook or entertain, you are going to love this gourmet kitchen. And talk about extra space...the loft is set up as a mini theater. SEE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

