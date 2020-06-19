All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2320 East Cactus Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2320 East Cactus Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2320 East Cactus Road

2320 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2320 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Vacant and move-in ready! Upgraded 4 bedroom single-level house in convenient location near shopping, restaurants, the mountain preserve and the 51 freeway. Freshly painted interior, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, laminate floor in living room and tiles in family room. All appliances provided including refrigerator, washer and dryer.

NO cat, NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $4500/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 2.3% rental tax. $1400 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 East Cactus Road have any available units?
2320 East Cactus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 East Cactus Road have?
Some of 2320 East Cactus Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 East Cactus Road currently offering any rent specials?
2320 East Cactus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 East Cactus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 East Cactus Road is pet friendly.
Does 2320 East Cactus Road offer parking?
No, 2320 East Cactus Road does not offer parking.
Does 2320 East Cactus Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 East Cactus Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 East Cactus Road have a pool?
No, 2320 East Cactus Road does not have a pool.
Does 2320 East Cactus Road have accessible units?
No, 2320 East Cactus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 East Cactus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 East Cactus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College