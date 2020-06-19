2320 East Cactus Road

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Vacant and move-in ready! Upgraded 4 bedroom single-level house in convenient location near shopping, restaurants, the mountain preserve and the 51 freeway. Freshly painted interior, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, laminate floor in living room and tiles in family room. All appliances provided including refrigerator, washer and dryer.



NO cat, NO smoking. No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $4500/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 2.3% rental tax. $1400 security deposit, $250 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.