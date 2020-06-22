All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

2319 E EARLL Drive

2319 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2319 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Situated in the heart of Phoenix this home excludes so much charm - features include large living area, expansive kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, dual pane windows throughout, indoor laundry, and dark wood-like laminate flooring throughout the home (no carpet!). The true charm of this house is in the low maintenance back and front yard.Features include artificial turf and large pool bringing resort living to you! Location doesn't get any better than this - close to 51 freeway, 5 minute drive to Biltmore, 10 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale and walking/biking distance to neighborhood hot spots. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
2319 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 2319 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2319 E EARLL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2319 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2319 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
No, 2319 E EARLL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2319 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2319 E EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 2319 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2319 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
