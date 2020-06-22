2319 E EARLL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Situated in the heart of Phoenix this home excludes so much charm - features include large living area, expansive kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, dual pane windows throughout, indoor laundry, and dark wood-like laminate flooring throughout the home (no carpet!). The true charm of this house is in the low maintenance back and front yard.Features include artificial turf and large pool bringing resort living to you! Location doesn't get any better than this - close to 51 freeway, 5 minute drive to Biltmore, 10 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale and walking/biking distance to neighborhood hot spots. Available furnished or unfurnished.