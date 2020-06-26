All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:09 AM

2315 E PINCHOT Avenue

2315 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2315 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
This beautiful contemporary gated community offers all of the high end amenities without the high end price. The townhouse features a great layout with open living space and large bedroom sizes. The spacious second level loft gives more room for living space and/or office space. Community features include a gorgeous community pool and private, gated entry. Located minutes away from The Biltmore and area's most popular restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy access to 51 and 202 freeways. Property available March 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
2315 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2315 E PINCHOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
No, 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue has a pool.
Does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 E PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
