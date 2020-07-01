All apartments in Phoenix
2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place

2313 West Forest Pleasant Place · No Longer Available
Location

2313 West Forest Pleasant Place, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
LOCATION! END OF A CUL-DE-SAC, V Nice Roomy Family Home in one of the Most Beautiful Parts of Our Valley. Close to Lakes, Hiking, Shops, Restaurants, Health Care and Lots of Easy Access Roads PLUS Highly Rated School District. The Home has been Nicely Upgraded (Granite, Stainless Steel etc) includes 5 Bedrooms (Huge Master Downstairs)and 3 Full Baths Plus Large Loft! N/S Interior Lot, Nice Back! Pristine Clean and Sparkling. Home has access to Several Pools & Spa's, Tennis, Basketball Courts, etc...*** $200 of security deposit is a non refundable admin fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place have any available units?
2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place have?
Some of 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place currently offering any rent specials?
2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place pet-friendly?
No, 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place offer parking?
Yes, 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place offers parking.
Does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place have a pool?
Yes, 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place has a pool.
Does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place have accessible units?
No, 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place has units with dishwashers.

