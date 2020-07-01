2313 W FOREST PLEASANT Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool hot tub tennis court

LOCATION! END OF A CUL-DE-SAC, V Nice Roomy Family Home in one of the Most Beautiful Parts of Our Valley. Close to Lakes, Hiking, Shops, Restaurants, Health Care and Lots of Easy Access Roads PLUS Highly Rated School District. The Home has been Nicely Upgraded (Granite, Stainless Steel etc) includes 5 Bedrooms (Huge Master Downstairs)and 3 Full Baths Plus Large Loft! N/S Interior Lot, Nice Back! Pristine Clean and Sparkling. Home has access to Several Pools & Spa's, Tennis, Basketball Courts, etc...*** $200 of security deposit is a non refundable admin fee.***