231 W BEVERLY Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a large den Taylor Morrison Home, fresh as untouched in a gated community in the heart of Phoenix. North/South exposure lot. Walk into the home through a custom security front door into a magnificent open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel GE profile appliances, refrigerator, walk in pantry, large kitchen island. It also includes water softener, reverse osmosis, and windows coverings with shutters and blinds. Landlord is leaving all the window curtains and ceiling fans. washer/dryer inside. The master bedroom has a walk in shower attached and a very spacious closet. A beautiful backyard for family entertainment. Very appealing home!! Very low maintenance . ASSISTIVE pets only.