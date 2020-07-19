All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:44 PM

231 W BEVERLY Lane

231 West Beverly Lane · (602) 472-4257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 West Beverly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom/2.5 bath, a large den Taylor Morrison Home, fresh as untouched in a gated community in the heart of Phoenix. North/South exposure lot. Walk into the home through a custom security front door into a magnificent open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the first floor. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel GE profile appliances, refrigerator, walk in pantry, large kitchen island. It also includes water softener, reverse osmosis, and windows coverings with shutters and blinds. Landlord is leaving all the window curtains and ceiling fans. washer/dryer inside. The master bedroom has a walk in shower attached and a very spacious closet. A beautiful backyard for family entertainment. Very appealing home!! Very low maintenance . ASSISTIVE pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 W BEVERLY Lane have any available units?
231 W BEVERLY Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 W BEVERLY Lane have?
Some of 231 W BEVERLY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 W BEVERLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
231 W BEVERLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 W BEVERLY Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 W BEVERLY Lane is pet friendly.
Does 231 W BEVERLY Lane offer parking?
No, 231 W BEVERLY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 231 W BEVERLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 W BEVERLY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 W BEVERLY Lane have a pool?
No, 231 W BEVERLY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 231 W BEVERLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 231 W BEVERLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 231 W BEVERLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 W BEVERLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
