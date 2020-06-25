All apartments in Phoenix
2306 36th Street

2306 South 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2306 South 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Southbank

Amenities

granite counters
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
hot tub
Additional units available in this 11 unit complex. Perfect for the business traveler relocating to Phoenix or a couple visiting family. Perfectly situated near golfing and family attractions! This apartment is for those who want to soak up all the Valley of the Sun has to offer! The location is only 10 min from the airport and a short ride away from gorgeous natural wonders, world-class shopping, relaxing spas, exciting sporting events, and vibrant nightlife. Need more than 1 unit? We have more units in this complex available

This fully enclosed campus is the best Phoenix and Arcadia living has to offer. Security Gates as well as cameras on premises. The unit is a 1bd 1ba fully enclosed unit with a full functioning gourmet kitchen, granite countertops and plenty of space to spare when preparing dinner.

Our luxurious bedroom boasts of a queen size bed with matching headboard and dressers. Our spa-like bathrooms give even the most discriminating guest comfort. Large tub and shower with beautiful decor.
Full spa-like towels provide the ultimate softness when exiting the shower.

For corporate rates, call us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 36th Street have any available units?
2306 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2306 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2306 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2306 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2306 36th Street offer parking?
No, 2306 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2306 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 36th Street have a pool?
No, 2306 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2306 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 2306 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
