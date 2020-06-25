2306 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities hot tub

Additional units available in this 11 unit complex. Perfect for the business traveler relocating to Phoenix or a couple visiting family. Perfectly situated near golfing and family attractions! This apartment is for those who want to soak up all the Valley of the Sun has to offer! The location is only 10 min from the airport and a short ride away from gorgeous natural wonders, world-class shopping, relaxing spas, exciting sporting events, and vibrant nightlife. Need more than 1 unit? We have more units in this complex available



This fully enclosed campus is the best Phoenix and Arcadia living has to offer. Security Gates as well as cameras on premises. The unit is a 1bd 1ba fully enclosed unit with a full functioning gourmet kitchen, granite countertops and plenty of space to spare when preparing dinner.



Our luxurious bedroom boasts of a queen size bed with matching headboard and dressers. Our spa-like bathrooms give even the most discriminating guest comfort. Large tub and shower with beautiful decor.

Full spa-like towels provide the ultimate softness when exiting the shower.



For corporate rates, call us