23035 N 21ST Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

23035 N 21ST Street

23035 North 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

23035 North 21st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mountaingate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculately Remodeled home in desirable Mountain Gate! Popular 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor-plan with open concept formal living and family rooms - Great for entertaining. Gourmet chef's kitchen with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and slab granite counter tops. Large master bedroom with luxurious master bath - Walk-in shower, soaking tub and spacious walk-in closet. Large and Private backyard. Extended covered patio with lush green grass and mature landscaping - Yard service included in rent. Two car garage with epoxy floors and built-in cabinetry and RV gate on side of home. Quiet corner cul-de-sac lot with access to hiking trails. Walk to award winning schools and easy access to all valley freeways, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23035 N 21ST Street have any available units?
23035 N 21ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 23035 N 21ST Street have?
Some of 23035 N 21ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23035 N 21ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
23035 N 21ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23035 N 21ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 23035 N 21ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 23035 N 21ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 23035 N 21ST Street offers parking.
Does 23035 N 21ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23035 N 21ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23035 N 21ST Street have a pool?
No, 23035 N 21ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 23035 N 21ST Street have accessible units?
No, 23035 N 21ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23035 N 21ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23035 N 21ST Street has units with dishwashers.
