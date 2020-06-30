230 East Campo Bello Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

***3D TOUR LINK BELOW***



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yFAFeX5NwXW



Gate Code is #5110



Charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with 2 car garage, single level home in Phoenix! Gated Community! Conveniently located off of 3rd. St. & Bell!

This home has it all! Cul-De-Sac Lot, colorful neighborhood!

Tree lined streets, gives you peace of mind and hometown feel. You'll be close to shopping and restaurants. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast room. Large family room w/ vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom w/full wall closet. Good size backyard with pavers, grass, flagstone pavers. Roof new last year. Great lot size and detached home. Fireplace in Living Room! Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.