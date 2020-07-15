All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22921 N. 19th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22921 N. 19th Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

22921 N. 19th Way

22921 North 19th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22921 North 19th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home in Great Location - NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features 18" Travertine floor throughout with 2 floor medallions. The kitchen features granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Refrigerator is included. The master bedroom is located downstairs. There is a large loft and bonus room upstairs and all guest bedrooms are over sized. W/D hookup - inside laundry room. Home has a 2 car garage. Close to the Loop 101, the 51 and Desert Ridge Market Place. An absolute must see!!!
Landscaping to be completed.

Total monthly rent payment is $2336, which includes city rental tax and administration fee.

A minimum refundable security deposit of $2250 is due within 48 hours of approval and receiving the lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee is due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.

Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional applicant.

To qualify for our properties we require the following:

* Please see information below regarding Criminal History
* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)
* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount
* A Credit Score of 540 or higher
* No un-discharged bankruptcy
* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent
* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord
If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:
* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com
* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.
* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID
* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)
* Applicant disclosure form
* Rental history form

CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.

Please check our website for more homes -- RPMprivatewealthaz.com

(RLNE5862361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22921 N. 19th Way have any available units?
22921 N. 19th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22921 N. 19th Way have?
Some of 22921 N. 19th Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22921 N. 19th Way currently offering any rent specials?
22921 N. 19th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22921 N. 19th Way pet-friendly?
No, 22921 N. 19th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22921 N. 19th Way offer parking?
Yes, 22921 N. 19th Way offers parking.
Does 22921 N. 19th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22921 N. 19th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22921 N. 19th Way have a pool?
No, 22921 N. 19th Way does not have a pool.
Does 22921 N. 19th Way have accessible units?
No, 22921 N. 19th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22921 N. 19th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22921 N. 19th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College