22921 N. 19th Way

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage carpet refrigerator

Gorgeous Home in Great Location - NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features 18" Travertine floor throughout with 2 floor medallions. The kitchen features granite counter tops and maple cabinets. Refrigerator is included. The master bedroom is located downstairs. There is a large loft and bonus room upstairs and all guest bedrooms are over sized. W/D hookup - inside laundry room. Home has a 2 car garage. Close to the Loop 101, the 51 and Desert Ridge Market Place. An absolute must see!!!

Landscaping to be completed.



Total monthly rent payment is $2336, which includes city rental tax and administration fee.



A minimum refundable security deposit of $2250 is due within 48 hours of approval and receiving the lease agreement. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month. First month's rent and non-refundable $200 administration fee is due on lease start date, rent will be prorated if lease start date is after the 1st day of the month.



Application Fee is $60 for the first adult occupant and $30 for each additional applicant.



To qualify for our properties we require the following:



* Please see information below regarding Criminal History

* No Evictions in last 3 years (and no current judgments)

* Monthly combined gross income of 3x the rental amount

* A Credit Score of 540 or higher

* No un-discharged bankruptcy

* Proof of income at least 3x the monthly rent

* Verifiable rental history including proper notice to previous landlord

If you meet this criteria and would like to move forward with applying, we need the following to move forward with the application:

* Application can be filled out online at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com

* Non-refundable Application fee is $60 per adult applicant and $30 for each additional adult applicant. Application fee can be paid online.

* Copy of each adult applicants picture ID

* One month of pay stubs (showing 3 times the monthly rent in gross income)

* Applicant disclosure form

* Rental history form



CRIMINAL HISTORY: Not only must Applicant have acceptable credit history, additionally, all Applicants must meet our Criminal History Criteria. Applicants that are registered sex offenders will be denied. Applicants must have no felony convictions less than 10 years old that involve violent crimes against persons or property, including but not limited to murder, arson, kidnapping, assault, bomb related offenses, robbery or burglary, terrorism OR that involve the manufacturing or distribution of drugs in any manner. All other felony convictions must be more than 5 years old. Conviction of any drug related offenses involving possession only, or alcohol related offenses where no one was permanently injured or killed, must be at least 2 years old. Successful completion of any felony sentence at least 2 years ago and no new criminal activity for at least 2 years before this application is also required. No Applicant with any outstanding warrants or crime that is awaiting trial will be accepted.



(RLNE5862361)