22815 N ROMO Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

EVERYTHING YOU WANT & MORE! SITUATED ON ALMOST 1/3 ACRE W/NO/SO EXPOSURE...IMMACULATE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN W/4 BEDROOMS + DEN/OFFICE.ENTRY OPENS TO SPACIOUS FORMAL LIVING/DINING RM W/WALL OF WINDOWS SHOWCASING THE GORGEOUS BACKYARD RETREAT W/POOL BOASTING SLIDE/WATERFALL/GROTTO/HTD SPILL OVER SPA/LUSH GREEN GRASSY PLAY AREA/BLT-IN BBQ AND COVERED PATIO. EAT-IN KITCHEN W ISLAND.GRANITE COUNTERS/STAINLESS STEEL APPL/GAS RANGE W/DUAL OVENS/WALK-IN PANTRY & OPENS TO LARGE FAMILY RM W/STONE FIREPL & EXIT TO PATIO. LRG PRIVATE MASTER W/EXIT TO PATIO. WALK-IN SHOWER & WALK-IN CLOSET. BIG LAUNDRY W/SINK/CABS. 3 CAR GARAGE W/ EXPOXY FLOORS/CABINETS. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.