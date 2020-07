Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful rental home in northeast Phoenix, conveniently located close to freeways, Desert Ridge & City North shopping and dining! This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with a bright and open layout. The large kitchen flows to the family room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy summer nights on your over-sized covered patio overlooking the enormous backyard. Available for immediate move in!