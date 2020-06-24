All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22805 N 38th Place

22805 North 38th Place · No Longer Available
Location

22805 North 38th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Popular Borrego model in the heart of Desert Ridge LOADED with luxury features and incredible finishes! Upgraded kitchen boasts GE Monogram appliances and wine chiller and solid slab granite counters-all open to the massive great room with soaring ceilings, fireplace and built in media wall. Master suite down with bonus master sitting room just above, great for home office or workout room. Huge bonus room for a killer home theater or play room and large secondary bedrooms. Home sits on a massive lot with an absolutely killer backyard! Stunning resort style pool with swim up bar adjacent to sunken gazebo with built in BBQ and fridge, it's like being on vacation every day! Award winning Aviano is the place to be with amazing schools, world class dining, shopping & golf just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22805 N 38th Place have any available units?
22805 N 38th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22805 N 38th Place have?
Some of 22805 N 38th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22805 N 38th Place currently offering any rent specials?
22805 N 38th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22805 N 38th Place pet-friendly?
No, 22805 N 38th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22805 N 38th Place offer parking?
Yes, 22805 N 38th Place offers parking.
Does 22805 N 38th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22805 N 38th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22805 N 38th Place have a pool?
Yes, 22805 N 38th Place has a pool.
Does 22805 N 38th Place have accessible units?
No, 22805 N 38th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22805 N 38th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22805 N 38th Place has units with dishwashers.
