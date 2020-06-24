22805 N 38th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Popular Borrego model in the heart of Desert Ridge LOADED with luxury features and incredible finishes! Upgraded kitchen boasts GE Monogram appliances and wine chiller and solid slab granite counters-all open to the massive great room with soaring ceilings, fireplace and built in media wall. Master suite down with bonus master sitting room just above, great for home office or workout room. Huge bonus room for a killer home theater or play room and large secondary bedrooms. Home sits on a massive lot with an absolutely killer backyard! Stunning resort style pool with swim up bar adjacent to sunken gazebo with built in BBQ and fridge, it's like being on vacation every day! Award winning Aviano is the place to be with amazing schools, world class dining, shopping & golf just minutes away!