225 E EL CAMINO Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

225 E EL CAMINO Drive

225 East El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 East El Camino Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This remodeled home boasts a french country theme with amazing light and great function. Two large custom barn doors allows versatile use in this home. The brick wood burning fireplace is perfectly located in the enormous living area. New dual pane windows, new 5 ton HVAC, newer roof, USB, and a Nest thermostat are all great features that set this home apart. The gourmet kitchen offers, carrara quartz peninsula, stainless appliances, dove gray custom soft close cabinets, glass back splash, LED can lights, under cabinets lights, and a 1-2/3 sink with chef faucet. The eat-in kitchen has a wall of windows with two arcadia doors that allow an abundance of light. The master bathroom offers, large shower with dual controls, rain head, dual his and her sinks, LED lights, master walk-in closet offers lots of built-ins and light. The master has its own exit to the patio and back yard area. The second bath has dual under mount sinks, custom herringbone tile tub surround, new tub, custom shaker soft close cabinets, tile floor, custom mirrors and lights. The home has new 5 panel shaker doors, casings, baseboards, luxury laminate wood floors, tile in all the right places, 2 tone designer paint on interior and exterior, hardware, ceiling fans, buyers choice of carpet color, outlets, switches, disposal, and so much more.

The back yard is graced with mountain views, auto drip system, curbing, gate at rear off alley, and side entry with space for storage. Amazing food and entertainment in all directions. Less than 3 min from 51 on ramp, get anywhere in the valley quick and easy. This home truly offers it all! Seller finance is available for a deserving buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive have any available units?
225 E EL CAMINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive have?
Some of 225 E EL CAMINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E EL CAMINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 E EL CAMINO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E EL CAMINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 E EL CAMINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive offer parking?
No, 225 E EL CAMINO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 E EL CAMINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive have a pool?
No, 225 E EL CAMINO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 E EL CAMINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E EL CAMINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 E EL CAMINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
