All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 22432 N 49TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
22432 N 49TH Place
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:35 AM

22432 N 49TH Place

22432 North 49th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

22432 North 49th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
TURN KEY DESERT RIDGE GEM! This 3 BEDROOM + DEN is nestled in Wildfire Golf Community of Desert Ridge. This gorgeous home features a PEBBLE TECH POOL, TRAVERTINE FLOORING, SOARING 12Ft + TREY CEILINGS, NEWER CARPET, and NEW PAINT. The LARGE KITCHEN is open to the family room and features DOUBLE OVENS and a GAS COOK TOP. The master suite has PRIVATE BACKYARD ACCESS, REMODELED SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS, and A GENEROUS CUSTOM CLOSET. Spacious secondary bedrooms and bath plus a large and functional den make this beauty a perfect move up home! NEW A/C IN 2011 and NEW PEBBLE TECH FINISH on the pool in 2012! Easy access to the 101 freeway as well as DESERT RIDGE SHOPPING/DINING and PV SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22432 N 49TH Place have any available units?
22432 N 49TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22432 N 49TH Place have?
Some of 22432 N 49TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22432 N 49TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22432 N 49TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22432 N 49TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22432 N 49TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22432 N 49TH Place offer parking?
No, 22432 N 49TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 22432 N 49TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22432 N 49TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22432 N 49TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 22432 N 49TH Place has a pool.
Does 22432 N 49TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22432 N 49TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22432 N 49TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22432 N 49TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College