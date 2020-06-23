All apartments in Phoenix
22424 N 49TH Place
22424 N 49TH Place

22424 North 49th Place · No Longer Available
Location

22424 North 49th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, clean, quiet home with convenient location on extra large lot. Split floor plan with formal living room and family room. Large walk-in closet. Two sinks in the master bedroom with separate shower and tub. Dramatic high ceilings, ceiling fans in each bedroom with tile & hardwood floors throughout. Corian counter tops, double oven, beautiful grounds with covered patio. Washer, Dryer, built-in microwave, wired for sound with speakers and cable/satellite ready. Lots of storage. Professionally installed cabinets inside the three car garage. Walking distance to JW Marriott and Desert Ridge Market Place. Excellent rental for Mayo and American Express employees. Just a couple of miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22424 N 49TH Place have any available units?
22424 N 49TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22424 N 49TH Place have?
Some of 22424 N 49TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22424 N 49TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
22424 N 49TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22424 N 49TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 22424 N 49TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 22424 N 49TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 22424 N 49TH Place does offer parking.
Does 22424 N 49TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22424 N 49TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22424 N 49TH Place have a pool?
No, 22424 N 49TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 22424 N 49TH Place have accessible units?
No, 22424 N 49TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22424 N 49TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22424 N 49TH Place has units with dishwashers.
