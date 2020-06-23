22424 N 49TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, clean, quiet home with convenient location on extra large lot. Split floor plan with formal living room and family room. Large walk-in closet. Two sinks in the master bedroom with separate shower and tub. Dramatic high ceilings, ceiling fans in each bedroom with tile & hardwood floors throughout. Corian counter tops, double oven, beautiful grounds with covered patio. Washer, Dryer, built-in microwave, wired for sound with speakers and cable/satellite ready. Lots of storage. Professionally installed cabinets inside the three car garage. Walking distance to JW Marriott and Desert Ridge Market Place. Excellent rental for Mayo and American Express employees. Just a couple of miles away!