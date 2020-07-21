2239 W. Blaylock Dr.

Amenities
Spacious & Upgraded in Valley Vista! - Beautiful 4 bedroom plus loft! Goregous upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and tons of storage space! Impressive master suite with double sinks in the bathroom and massive walk in closet. One guest bedroom has access to it's own private ensuite bathroom. Spacious 4 car garage! Grassy backyard perfect for enjoying Arizona evening!
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
Deposit and Fee Structure:
One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2195
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195
Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2195
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)
Upon approved application the $2195 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.
No Cats Allowed
