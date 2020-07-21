All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2239 W. Blaylock Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2239 W. Blaylock Dr.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2239 W. Blaylock Dr.

2239 West Blaylock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2239 West Blaylock Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious & Upgraded in Valley Vista! - Beautiful 4 bedroom plus loft! Goregous upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry and tons of storage space! Impressive master suite with double sinks in the bathroom and massive walk in closet. One guest bedroom has access to it's own private ensuite bathroom. Spacious 4 car garage! Grassy backyard perfect for enjoying Arizona evening!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2195
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2195
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2195 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5070226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. have any available units?
2239 W. Blaylock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. have?
Some of 2239 W. Blaylock Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2239 W. Blaylock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. offers parking.
Does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. have a pool?
No, 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2239 W. Blaylock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College