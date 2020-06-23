All apartments in Phoenix
2238 East Paradise Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2238 East Paradise Lane

2238 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2238 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,827 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 East Paradise Lane have any available units?
2238 East Paradise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 East Paradise Lane have?
Some of 2238 East Paradise Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 East Paradise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2238 East Paradise Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 East Paradise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 East Paradise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2238 East Paradise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2238 East Paradise Lane does offer parking.
Does 2238 East Paradise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 East Paradise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 East Paradise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2238 East Paradise Lane has a pool.
Does 2238 East Paradise Lane have accessible units?
No, 2238 East Paradise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 East Paradise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 East Paradise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
