2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This tastefully updated 4 bedroom home, offers a Chef's kitchen, family and formal dining/sitting rooms, in an open and airy floor plan with easy access from all rooms to the stunning private back yard, just completely renovated.Views to the Wrigley Mansion and Piestewa Peak enhance a secluded, charming front yard patio. All this, and only 10 minutes from Downtowns of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sky Harbor Airport. This is one of the most comfortable vacation rentals out there! Book now!The Biltmore is an upscale residential neighborhood in central North East Phoenix. The greater area is known as the financial district surrounded by upscale shopping, dining, and for its quality of life. Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!