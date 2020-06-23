All apartments in Phoenix
2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

2237 East Montebello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2237 East Montebello Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This tastefully updated 4 bedroom home, offers a Chef's kitchen, family and formal dining/sitting rooms, in an open and airy floor plan with easy access from all rooms to the stunning private back yard, just completely renovated.Views to the Wrigley Mansion and Piestewa Peak enhance a secluded, charming front yard patio. All this, and only 10 minutes from Downtowns of Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sky Harbor Airport. This is one of the most comfortable vacation rentals out there! Book now!The Biltmore is an upscale residential neighborhood in central North East Phoenix. The greater area is known as the financial district surrounded by upscale shopping, dining, and for its quality of life. Daily/Weekly/Monthly rates available. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have any available units?
2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have?
Some of 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue has a pool.
Does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 E MONTEBELLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
