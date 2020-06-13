2235 N Richland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 1BDR apartment for rent in a darling historic craftsman bungalow of a duplex, conveniently located in the highly desirable Coronado Historic District of Phoenix's Encanto Village. You'll enjoy this great location with easy access to downtown, the light rail, TGen, ASU's downtown campus, I-10 and the Piestewa Freeway (51). Come home to 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, wood floors, charming built-ins, original wood-framed windows, and updated kitchen as well as a gracious front porch. The washer and dryer are located within the unit. All copper plumbing and near new A/C Heat-Pump. Welcome Home in Los Olivos Heights.