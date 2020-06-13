All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:20 AM

2235 N Richland St

2235 N Richland St · (602) 614-5590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2235 N Richland St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 1BDR apartment for rent in a darling historic craftsman bungalow of a duplex, conveniently located in the highly desirable Coronado Historic District of Phoenix's Encanto Village. You'll enjoy this great location with easy access to downtown, the light rail, TGen, ASU's downtown campus, I-10 and the Piestewa Freeway (51). Come home to 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, wood floors, charming built-ins, original wood-framed windows, and updated kitchen as well as a gracious front porch. The washer and dryer are located within the unit. All copper plumbing and near new A/C Heat-Pump. Welcome Home in Los Olivos Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 N Richland St have any available units?
2235 N Richland St has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 N Richland St have?
Some of 2235 N Richland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 N Richland St currently offering any rent specials?
2235 N Richland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 N Richland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 N Richland St is pet friendly.
Does 2235 N Richland St offer parking?
Yes, 2235 N Richland St does offer parking.
Does 2235 N Richland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2235 N Richland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 N Richland St have a pool?
No, 2235 N Richland St does not have a pool.
Does 2235 N Richland St have accessible units?
No, 2235 N Richland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 N Richland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 N Richland St does not have units with dishwashers.
