Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Luxurious, well maintained 4 bedroom home in a gated community! Upgraded home with tile in all the main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with plank flooring. Walk in closets in all the secondary rooms. Master suite with it's very own patio entrance! Full master bathroom with a separate shower & tub. Extended patio, made for relaxing! All appliances included.