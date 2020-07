Amenities

parking air conditioning some paid utils oven refrigerator

Looking for a single tenant as this unit is small. Its on a property with 5 total units. Perfect for someone that needs a spot close to downtown Phoenix or close to the airport.

Open to month to month, open to some ideas when it comes to the lease and deposit.

Also will take HOMinc voucher if you have one.



Please text me if I dont answer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5748716)