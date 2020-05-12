Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2228 W FLOWER Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2228 W FLOWER Street
2228 West Flower Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2228 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have any available units?
2228 W FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2228 W FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2228 W FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 W FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street offer parking?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have a pool?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 W FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
