All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2228 W FLOWER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2228 W FLOWER Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

2228 W FLOWER Street

2228 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2228 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have any available units?
2228 W FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2228 W FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2228 W FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 W FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street offer parking?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have a pool?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 W FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 W FLOWER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 W FLOWER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College