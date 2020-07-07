All apartments in Phoenix
2225 E Taylor St

2225 East Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location

2225 East Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61a7d7f0a1 ---- This is a clean 348 Sq Ft 1BD/1BA unit that is in the city Phoenix and close to Phoenix International Airport. I10 access is nearby. Section 8, Hom Inc, housing voucher holders are welcome. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable All utilities included Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $888 (All utilities included) Security deposit is $888 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $35.52 (amount should be 4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 E Taylor St have any available units?
2225 E Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2225 E Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
2225 E Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 E Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 E Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 2225 E Taylor St offer parking?
No, 2225 E Taylor St does not offer parking.
Does 2225 E Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 E Taylor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 E Taylor St have a pool?
No, 2225 E Taylor St does not have a pool.
Does 2225 E Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 2225 E Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 E Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 E Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 E Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 E Taylor St does not have units with air conditioning.

