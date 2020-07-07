2225 E Taylor St

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/61a7d7f0a1 ---- This is a clean 348 Sq Ft 1BD/1BA unit that is in the city Phoenix and close to Phoenix International Airport. I10 access is nearby. Section 8, Hom Inc, housing voucher holders are welcome. Lease Terms: 12-month lease Pets negotiable All utilities included Application fee: $50 (each person 18 years old) Rent per month: $888 (All utilities included) Security deposit is $888 One time Move In fee $200 Monthly Admin fee of $35.52 (amount should be 4% of rent) Kindly check our Pet Policy page for pet deposit and rent: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/ ***Interested to Apply? Application Criteria: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/how-to-apply/ Online Application Form: https://capcorerealestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Pet Policy: https://capcorepropertymanagement.com/pet-policy/