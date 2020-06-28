All apartments in Phoenix
2223 W FARIA Lane
2223 W FARIA Lane

2223 West Faria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2223 West Faria Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Dont miss this beautiful two story, 3 bedroom Phoenix home available in highly sought after Northgate Community. Excellent location, close to the I-17 and multiple option for shopping and dining. Impressive interior was designed for entertaining featuring a formal living area as well as a spacious open concept family room. Stylish kitchen will delight any chef with ss appliances, granite countertops, a large island with breakfast bar and a sunny dining nook. Upstairs is a large loft, perfect for a media or play room. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private ensuite with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. You will love the backyard patio area which is fully enclosed, partially covered and offers plenty of room for friends and family. Call for your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 W FARIA Lane have any available units?
2223 W FARIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 W FARIA Lane have?
Some of 2223 W FARIA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 W FARIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2223 W FARIA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 W FARIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2223 W FARIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2223 W FARIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2223 W FARIA Lane offers parking.
Does 2223 W FARIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 W FARIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 W FARIA Lane have a pool?
No, 2223 W FARIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2223 W FARIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 2223 W FARIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 W FARIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 W FARIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
