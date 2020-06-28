2223 W FARIA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Dont miss this beautiful two story, 3 bedroom Phoenix home available in highly sought after Northgate Community. Excellent location, close to the I-17 and multiple option for shopping and dining. Impressive interior was designed for entertaining featuring a formal living area as well as a spacious open concept family room. Stylish kitchen will delight any chef with ss appliances, granite countertops, a large island with breakfast bar and a sunny dining nook. Upstairs is a large loft, perfect for a media or play room. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private ensuite with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. You will love the backyard patio area which is fully enclosed, partially covered and offers plenty of room for friends and family. Call for your showing today.